Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cookie dough in
Boise
/
Boise
/
Cookie Dough
Boise restaurants that serve cookie dough
Certified Kitchen + Bakery
1511 N. 13th street, Boise
No reviews yet
Star Chip Cookie Dough (Contains Pecans)
$9.00
Bake at home starchip cookies!
More about Certified Kitchen + Bakery
Mojo's Donuts & Ice Cream
4622 North Eagle Road, Boise
No reviews yet
Cookie Dough
$2.95
More about Mojo's Donuts & Ice Cream
Browse other tasty dishes in Boise
Garden Salad
Sashimi
Chicken Sandwiches
Veggie Sandwiches
Tiramisu
Caesar Salad
Salmon Salad
Thai Tea
More near Boise to explore
Meridian
Avg 4.1
(37 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Ketchum
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Eagle
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Nampa
Avg 4
(10 restaurants)
Caldwell
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Twin Falls
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Burley
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Hailey
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Hailey
No reviews yet
Twin Falls
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Burley
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Blackfoot
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Idaho Falls
Avg 4.6
(25 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(268 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(439 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(349 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(849 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(322 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston