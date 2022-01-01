Crispy chicken in Boise

Boise restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Northwest Crispy Chicken Salad (GFO) image

 

Fork Restaurant

199 N. 8th street, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
Northwest Crispy Chicken Salad (GFO)$13.95
Spring mix, cherry tomatoes, red onion, dried sweet corn, roasted red bell pepper, Boise Fresca crisped tortilla strips, Ballard Family Farms white cheddar, chipotle BBQ sauce & ranch dressing
More about Fork Restaurant
Sockeye Grill & Brewery image

 

Sockeye Grill & Brewery

12542 W Fairview Ave, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Boneless Chicken Wings$11.00
1/2 pound Woolybugger Wheat breaded chicken breast strips, flash-fried and served plain or tossed in your choice of our House-made fire, general’s or Power House Porter BBQ sauce.
More about Sockeye Grill & Brewery
The Melting Pot image

 

The Melting Pot

200 N 6th St, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Premium$5.99
More about The Melting Pot

