Curry in Boise
Boise restaurants that serve curry
SUSHI • POKE
Lost Shack
3724 S Eckert Rd, Boise
|Japanese beef Curry
|$15.00
Beef, onions, carrots and potatoes garnished with onions and assorted Japanese pickles served with rice
SUSHI
Mai Thai Restaurant & Bar
750 W Idaho St, Boise
|Yellow Curry
|$15.00
Tumeric, chili, garlic, seasonal vegetables. *GLUTEN FREE NOT AVAILABLE* *Contains mushroom soy sauce*
|Yellow Curry
|$13.50
Tumeric, chili, garlic, seasonal vegetables. *GLUTEN FREE NOT AVAILABLE* *Contains mushroom soy sauce*
|Green Curry
|$13.50
Green chili, garlic, galangal, seasonal vegetables. *GLUTEN FREE NOT AVAILABLE* *Contains mushroom soy sauce*