Curry in Boise

Boise restaurants
Boise restaurants that serve curry

SUSHI • POKE

Lost Shack

3724 S Eckert Rd, Boise

Avg 4.5 (139 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Japanese beef Curry$15.00
Beef, onions, carrots and potatoes garnished with onions and assorted Japanese pickles served with rice
More about Lost Shack
SUSHI

Mai Thai Restaurant & Bar

750 W Idaho St, Boise

Avg 4.2 (1046 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Yellow Curry$15.00
Tumeric, chili, garlic, seasonal vegetables. *GLUTEN FREE NOT AVAILABLE* *Contains mushroom soy sauce*
Yellow Curry$13.50
Tumeric, chili, garlic, seasonal vegetables. *GLUTEN FREE NOT AVAILABLE* *Contains mushroom soy sauce*
Green Curry$13.50
Green chili, garlic, galangal, seasonal vegetables. *GLUTEN FREE NOT AVAILABLE* *Contains mushroom soy sauce*
More about Mai Thai Restaurant & Bar
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bardenay

610 W Grove St, Boise

Avg 4.7 (1381 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Red Curry & Turmeric Chicken Satay$8.00
With hoisin-peanut dipping sauce.
More about Bardenay

