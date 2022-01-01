Enchiladas in Boise
Boise restaurants that serve enchiladas
Jalapeño's Bar & Grill
1555 S Broadway Ave, Boise
|Mike's Enchiladas
|$17.00
Three (3) chicken enchiladas topped with red sauce and cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, and garnish.
Jalapeños Bar & Grill
8799 West Franklin Road, Boise
|ALC Cheese Enchiladas
|$3.00
The Matador
215 N 8th St., Boise
|Enchiladas Divorciadas
|$14.00
Corn tortillas filled with Monterey jack cheese & slow braised chicken thighs, smothered in two sauces: mild sweet & tangy salsa verde & medium smoky salsa roja. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans
|Habanero Steak Enchiladas
|$14.50
Fiery hot and creamy habanero salsa, grilled carne asada, flour tortillas and Monterey jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans.
|Verde Carnitas Enchiladas
|$14.50
Medium, tangy and slightly sweet salsa verde, braised carnitas, corn tortillas and Monterey jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans. (gf)