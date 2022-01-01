Fajita salad in Boise
Boise restaurants that serve fajita salad
Jalapeño's Bar & Grill
1555 S Broadway Ave, Boise
|Fajita Taco Salad
|$17.00
A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with rice, grilled onion, peppers, tomatoes & your choice of grilled chicken or steak, covered with cheese sauce & topped with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream.
|Fajita Veggie Taco Salad
|$16.00
Grilled onions, tomatoes, bell pepper, mushrooms &. zucchini over a bed of rice & while beans inside of a large crispy taco shell. Covered with cheese sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream.
Jalapeños Bar & Grill
8799 West Franklin Road, Boise
|L- Fajita Taco Salad
|$15.00
A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with rice, grilled onion, peppers, tomatoes, and your choice of grilled chicken or steak, covered with cheese sauce and topped with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
