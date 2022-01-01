Fajitas in Boise
Boise restaurants that serve fajitas
Jalapeño's Bar & Grill
1555 S Broadway Ave, Boise
|Chicken Fajita
|$22.00
Grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with a side plate of rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
The Matador
215 N 8th St., Boise
|Familia Fajitas for 2
|$37.00
Four large tortillas per person (8) choice of corn or flour, lettuce, Jack & cheddar cheeses, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, sautéed onions and peppers. Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans.