Fajitas in Boise

Go
Boise restaurants
Toast

Boise restaurants that serve fajitas

Jalapeño's Bar & Grill image

 

Jalapeño's Bar & Grill

1555 S Broadway Ave, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fajita$22.00
Grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with a side plate of rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
More about Jalapeño's Bar & Grill
Familia Fajitas for 2 image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador

215 N 8th St., Boise

Avg 4.4 (1577 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Familia Fajitas for 2$37.00
Four large tortillas per person (8) choice of corn or flour, lettuce, Jack & cheddar cheeses, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, sautéed onions and peppers. Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans.
More about The Matador

Browse other tasty dishes in Boise

Walnut Salad

Stromboli

Arugula Salad

Cake

Chimichangas

Crispy Chicken

Wedge Salad

Italian Salad

Map

More near Boise to explore

Meridian

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Eagle

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Ketchum

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Nampa

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Caldwell

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Hailey

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hailey

No reviews yet

Twin Falls

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Idaho Falls

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston