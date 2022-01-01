Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Boise

Boise restaurants
Boise restaurants that serve fish tacos

Willowcreek Grill & Raw Sushi image

 

Willowcreek Grill & Raw Sushi

2273 S Vista Ave STE 150, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish Tacos$12.00
Western Proper image

PIZZA • STEAKS

Western Proper

610 West Idaho Street, Boise

Avg 4.2 (33 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Fish Tacos$20.00
Cod battered in our WSTRN blonde, served in grilled flour tortillas with shaved cabbage, Pico de Gallo, and a cilantro yogurt sauce.
Item pic

 

Lucky Fins

801 N Main St, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baja Fish Tacos -Cod$14.00
battered and fried arctic cod, chipotle crema, cabbage, pico de gallo, cotija
Item pic

 

Jalapeño's Bar & Grill

1555 S Broadway Ave, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cancun Tacos (Grilled Fish)$20.00
Three (3) grilled fish tacos served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, creamy chipotle sauce, spicy tomatillo salsa, and lime.
Baja Fish Tacos$19.00
Three tortillas filled with breaded fish. Topped with red cabbage & a creamy chipotle sauce. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, spicy tomatillo salsa, and lime.
Banner pic

 

Naked Fins

1120 Broadway Avenue, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baja Fish Taco$3.50
grilled rock fish, cabbage, pico, cotija, cilantro, Fins’ Baja sauce
Pacific Fish Taco$3.50
grilled spicy salmon, cabbage, cucumber salad, lime juice, chipotle aioli, green onion, togorashi
Item pic

 

Jalapeños Bar & Grill

8799 West Franklin Road, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cancun tacos (Grilled Fish)$20.00
Three (3) grilled fish tacos served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, creamy chipotle sauce, spicy tomatillo salsa, and lime.
Baja Fish Tacos$19.00
Three tortillas filled with breaded fish. Topped with red cabbage & a creamy chipotle sauce. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, spicy tomatillo salsa, and lime.
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bardenay

610 W Grove St, Boise

Avg 4.7 (1381 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bardenay Fish Tacos$11.00
Flash-fried, panko-breaded cod on warm yellow corn tortillas with poblano cream, shredded cabbage, scallions, and cilantro.
