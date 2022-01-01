Fish tacos in Boise
Boise restaurants that serve fish tacos
More about Willowcreek Grill & Raw Sushi
Willowcreek Grill & Raw Sushi
2273 S Vista Ave STE 150, Boise
|Fish Tacos
|$12.00
More about Western Proper
PIZZA • STEAKS
Western Proper
610 West Idaho Street, Boise
|Crispy Fish Tacos
|$20.00
Cod battered in our WSTRN blonde, served in grilled flour tortillas with shaved cabbage, Pico de Gallo, and a cilantro yogurt sauce.
More about Lucky Fins
Lucky Fins
801 N Main St, Boise
|Baja Fish Tacos -Cod
|$14.00
battered and fried arctic cod, chipotle crema, cabbage, pico de gallo, cotija
More about Jalapeño's Bar & Grill
Jalapeño's Bar & Grill
1555 S Broadway Ave, Boise
|Cancun Tacos (Grilled Fish)
|$20.00
Three (3) grilled fish tacos served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, creamy chipotle sauce, spicy tomatillo salsa, and lime.
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$19.00
Three tortillas filled with breaded fish. Topped with red cabbage & a creamy chipotle sauce. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, spicy tomatillo salsa, and lime.
More about Naked Fins
Naked Fins
1120 Broadway Avenue, Boise
|Baja Fish Taco
|$3.50
grilled rock fish, cabbage, pico, cotija, cilantro, Fins’ Baja sauce
|Pacific Fish Taco
|$3.50
grilled spicy salmon, cabbage, cucumber salad, lime juice, chipotle aioli, green onion, togorashi
More about Jalapeños Bar & Grill
Jalapeños Bar & Grill
8799 West Franklin Road, Boise
|Cancun tacos (Grilled Fish)
|$20.00
Three (3) grilled fish tacos served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, creamy chipotle sauce, spicy tomatillo salsa, and lime.
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$19.00
Three tortillas filled with breaded fish. Topped with red cabbage & a creamy chipotle sauce. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, spicy tomatillo salsa, and lime.