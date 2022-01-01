French fries in Boise

Fanci Freez

1402 W. State St, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries
Idaho potatoes with a pinch of salt
More about Fanci Freez
Rosemary-Parmesan Idaho French Fries (v) image

 

Fork Restaurant

199 N. 8th street, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rosemary-Parmesan Idaho French Fries (v)$5.00
Rosemary-Parmesan Idaho French Fries served with our housemade Fork Sauce
More about Fork Restaurant

