Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Garlic bread in
Boise
/
Boise
/
Garlic Bread
Boise restaurants that serve garlic bread
Certified Kitchen + Bakery
1511 N. 13th street, Boise
No reviews yet
Garlic Bread
$6.00
More about Certified Kitchen + Bakery
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria - Bown Crossing
3139 S Bown Way, Boise
Avg 4.5
(1217 reviews)
Garlic Bread
$10.00
White truffle ricotta and parmesan cheese served with bread.
More about Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria - Bown Crossing
Browse other tasty dishes in Boise
Chile Relleno
Sundaes
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Wedge Salad
Chicken Wraps
Asian Salad
Hummus
Noodle Soup
More near Boise to explore
Meridian
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.6
(26 restaurants)
Twin Falls
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Eagle
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Ketchum
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Nampa
Avg 4
(16 restaurants)
Caldwell
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Burley
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Hailey
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Hailey
No reviews yet
Twin Falls
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Burley
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.6
(26 restaurants)
Blackfoot
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Idaho Falls
Avg 4.6
(31 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(336 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(627 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(108 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(432 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1060 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(413 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston