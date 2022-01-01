Garlic chicken in Boise
Boise restaurants that serve garlic chicken
Flying Pie Pizzaria
10678 w overland road, Boise
|12" 14. Garlic Chicken
|$22.99
Once you taste this dreamy delight you’ll never again say that chicken doesn’t belong on a pizza. This popular chicken pizza is covered with tons of Garlic Marinated Chicken, the perfect amount of sliced Mushrooms, a handful of chopped Green Onions, all atop our Mozzarella & creamy Alfredo Sauce. When you’re ready to try a chicken pizza, this is the way to go!
|14" 14. Garlic Chicken
|$26.99
|10" 14. Garlic Chicken
|$14.99
Flying Pie Pizzaria
4320 W State street, Boise
Flying Pie Pizzaria
1326 Broadway Ave, Boise
Flying Pie Pizzaria
6508 West Fairview Ave, Boise
