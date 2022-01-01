Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Boise

Go
Boise restaurants
Toast

Boise restaurants that serve greek salad

Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Mazzah Mediterranean Grill

1772 W State St, Boise

Avg 4.3 (792 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$8.50
A bed of salad with tomato, cucumber, onions, kalamata olives, feta, and assorted Mediterranean pickles. Served with warm pita and your choice of dressing.
More about Mazzah Mediterranean Grill
Consumer pic

 

Meltz Extreme - Boise

6565 West Fairview Avenue, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad - Large$12.00
Romaine, Tomato, Cucumber, Pickled Red Onion, Pepperoncini, Kalamata Olive, Feta, Greek Vinaigrette
Greek Salad - Side$6.00
Romaine, Tomato, Cucumber, Pickled Red Onion, Pepperoncini, Kalamata Olive, Feta, Greek Vinaigrette
More about Meltz Extreme - Boise

Browse other tasty dishes in Boise

Huevos Rancheros

Nigiri

Reuben

Chicken Salad

Mac And Cheese

Fajita Salad

Nachos

Taco Salad

Map

More near Boise to explore

Meridian

Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Ketchum

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Eagle

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Caldwell

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Nampa

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Hailey

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hailey

No reviews yet

Twin Falls

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Idaho Falls

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (249 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (385 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (78 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (309 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (784 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (299 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston