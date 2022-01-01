Greek salad in Boise
Boise restaurants that serve greek salad
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Mazzah Mediterranean Grill
1772 W State St, Boise
|Greek Salad
|$8.50
A bed of salad with tomato, cucumber, onions, kalamata olives, feta, and assorted Mediterranean pickles. Served with warm pita and your choice of dressing.
Meltz Extreme - Boise
6565 West Fairview Avenue, Boise
|Greek Salad - Large
|$12.00
Romaine, Tomato, Cucumber, Pickled Red Onion, Pepperoncini, Kalamata Olive, Feta, Greek Vinaigrette
|Greek Salad - Side
|$6.00
Romaine, Tomato, Cucumber, Pickled Red Onion, Pepperoncini, Kalamata Olive, Feta, Greek Vinaigrette