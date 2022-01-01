Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kimchi in Boise

Boise restaurants that serve kimchi

Banner pic

 

Naked Fins - Naked Fins - Boise

1120 Broadway Avenue, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kimchi$2.99
More about Naked Fins - Naked Fins - Boise
Mai Thai Restaurant & Bar image

SUSHI

Mai Thai Restaurant & Bar

750 W Idaho St, Boise

Avg 4.2 (1046 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kimchi Fried Rice$11.00
Classic kimchi fried rice with your choice of 24hrs marinated beef or fried tofu
More about Mai Thai Restaurant & Bar

