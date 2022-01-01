Pad thai in Boise
Boise restaurants that serve pad thai
Mai Thai Restaurant & Bar
750 W Idaho St, Boise
|(V)Pad Thai
|$13.50
VEGAN. Rice noodles, peanuts, bean sprouts, green onion tossed in a wok with house made tamarind pad thai sauce. Crushed chili flakes on the side. *GLUTEN FREE NOT AVAILABLE*
|Pad Thai
|$14.00
<GF> Fresh thin rice noodle, egg, bean sprouts, organic tofu, side of peanuts, chili flakes.
