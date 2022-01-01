Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pad thai in Boise

Boise restaurants
Boise restaurants that serve pad thai

SUSHI

Mai Thai Restaurant & Bar

750 W Idaho St, Boise

Avg 4.2 (1046 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
(V)Pad Thai$13.50
VEGAN. Rice noodles, peanuts, bean sprouts, green onion tossed in a wok with house made tamarind pad thai sauce. Crushed chili flakes on the side. *GLUTEN FREE NOT AVAILABLE*
Pad Thai$14.00
<GF> Fresh thin rice noodle, egg, bean sprouts, organic tofu, side of peanuts, chili flakes.
Pad Thai$15.00
Fresh thin rice noodle, egg, bean sprouts, organic tofu, side of peanuts, chili flakes.
More about Mai Thai Restaurant & Bar
GoGo Dharma

700 S 17th St, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pad Thai$12.00
Extra wide rice noodles stir fried with ground pork, carrots, bok choy, fried egg, and delicious sauce. Topped with cilantro, chopped peanuts, and lime.
More about GoGo Dharma

