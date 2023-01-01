Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pasta salad in Boise

Boise restaurants
Boise restaurants that serve pasta salad

Chuck-A-Rama Boise

7901 Overland Road, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pasta Salad (16 oz)$4.25
16 ounces
More about Chuck-A-Rama Boise
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria - Bown Crossing

3139 S Bown Way, Boise

Avg 4.5 (1217 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1/2 Pasta Salad$7.48
More about Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria - Bown Crossing

