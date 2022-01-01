Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly rolls in Boise

Go
Boise restaurants
Toast

Boise restaurants that serve philly rolls

Lost Shack image

SUSHI • POKE

Lost Shack

3724 S Eckert Rd, Boise

Avg 4.5 (139 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Philly Roll$10.00
Smoked salmon. avocado. cream cheese, topped with roasted sesame seeds
More about Lost Shack
Banner pic

 

Naked Fins - Naked Fins - Boise

1120 Broadway Avenue, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Philly Roll$9.99
More about Naked Fins - Naked Fins - Boise

Browse other tasty dishes in Boise

Chips And Salsa

Fajita Salad

Massaman Curry

Fondue

Croissants

Curry

Braised Short Ribs

Sashimi

Map

More near Boise to explore

Meridian

Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Ketchum

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Eagle

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Caldwell

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Nampa

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Hailey

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hailey

No reviews yet

Twin Falls

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Idaho Falls

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (249 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (385 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (78 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (309 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (784 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (299 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston