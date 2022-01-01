Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Philly rolls in
Boise
/
Boise
/
Philly Rolls
Boise restaurants that serve philly rolls
SUSHI • POKE
Lost Shack
3724 S Eckert Rd, Boise
Avg 4.5
(139 reviews)
Philly Roll
$10.00
Smoked salmon. avocado. cream cheese, topped with roasted sesame seeds
More about Lost Shack
Naked Fins - Naked Fins - Boise
1120 Broadway Avenue, Boise
No reviews yet
Philly Roll
$9.99
More about Naked Fins - Naked Fins - Boise
