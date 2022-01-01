Pies in Boise

Our spiciest trifecta of three meats, three cheeses, & three peppers should

be enjoyed with a refreshing beverage near-by. Did we mention that it is spicy?

Good. Our famous Red Sauce is buried beneath local Ground Beef, Linguica, Italian Sausage, Pecorino Romano, Mozzarella, Sharp Cheddar, Green Pepper, Crushed Red Pepper, and Jalapenos. It’s got meat in every bite and is hearty enough to stand up to the Triple Pi Ale it was designed to complement.

