Pies in Boise

Boise restaurants
Boise restaurants that serve pies

Flying Pie Pizzaria

10678 w overland road, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
14" 7. Triple Pie$26.99
Our spiciest trifecta of three meats, three cheeses, & three peppers should
be enjoyed with a refreshing beverage near-by. Did we mention that it is spicy?
Good. Our famous Red Sauce is buried beneath local Ground Beef, Linguica, Italian Sausage, Pecorino Romano, Mozzarella, Sharp Cheddar, Green Pepper, Crushed Red Pepper, and Jalapenos. It’s got meat in every bite and is hearty enough to stand up to the Triple Pi Ale it was designed to complement.
12" 7. Triple Pie$22.99
Our spiciest trifecta of three meats, three cheeses, & three peppers should
be enjoyed with a refreshing beverage near-by. Did we mention that it is spicy?
Good. Our famous Red Sauce is buried beneath local Ground Beef, Linguica, Italian Sausage, Pecorino Romano, Mozzarella, Sharp Cheddar, Green Pepper, Crushed Red Pepper, and Jalapenos. It’s got meat in every bite and is hearty enough to stand up to the Triple Pi Ale it was designed to complement.
12" 8. Denver Pie$22.99
This pie is named for the omelet—not the city. Order one today and you’ll be so happy that we did! The Denver has real Canadian Bacon, Mozzarella & Cheddar cheeses, sliced Mushrooms, Onions, and Green Peppers, and Tomatoes all atop our creamy Alfredo Sauce.
More about Flying Pie Pizzaria
Flying Pie Pizzaria

4320 W State street, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
14" 7. Triple Pie$26.99
Our spiciest trifecta of three meats, three cheeses, & three peppers should
be enjoyed with a refreshing beverage near-by. Did we mention that it is spicy?
Good. Our famous Red Sauce is buried beneath local Ground Beef, Linguica, Italian Sausage, Pecorino Romano, Mozzarella, Sharp Cheddar, Green Pepper, Crushed Red Pepper, and Jalapenos. It’s got meat in every bite and is hearty enough to stand up to the Triple Pi Ale it was designed to complement.
12" 7. Triple Pie$22.99
Our spiciest trifecta of three meats, three cheeses, & three peppers should
be enjoyed with a refreshing beverage near-by. Did we mention that it is spicy?
Good. Our famous Red Sauce is buried beneath local Ground Beef, Linguica, Italian Sausage, Pecorino Romano, Mozzarella, Sharp Cheddar, Green Pepper, Crushed Red Pepper, and Jalapenos. It’s got meat in every bite and is hearty enough to stand up to the Triple Pi Ale it was designed to complement.
12" 8. Denver Pie$22.99
This pie is named for the omelet—not the city. Order one today and you’ll be so happy that we did! The Denver has real Canadian Bacon, Mozzarella & Cheddar cheeses, sliced Mushrooms, Onions, and Green Peppers, and Tomatoes all atop our creamy Alfredo Sauce.
More about Flying Pie Pizzaria
Certified Kitchen + Bakery

1511 N. 13th street, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Pot Pie$14.00
More about Certified Kitchen + Bakery
Flying Pie Pizzaria

1326 Broadway Ave, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
14" 7. Triple Pie$26.99
Our spiciest trifecta of three meats, three cheeses, & three peppers should
be enjoyed with a refreshing beverage near-by. Did we mention that it is spicy?
Good. Our famous Red Sauce is buried beneath local Ground Beef, Linguica, Italian Sausage, Pecorino Romano, Mozzarella, Sharp Cheddar, Green Pepper, Crushed Red Pepper, and Jalapenos. It’s got meat in every bite and is hearty enough to stand up to the Triple Pi Ale it was designed to complement.
12" 7. Triple Pie$22.99
Our spiciest trifecta of three meats, three cheeses, & three peppers should
be enjoyed with a refreshing beverage near-by. Did we mention that it is spicy?
Good. Our famous Red Sauce is buried beneath local Ground Beef, Linguica, Italian Sausage, Pecorino Romano, Mozzarella, Sharp Cheddar, Green Pepper, Crushed Red Pepper, and Jalapenos. It’s got meat in every bite and is hearty enough to stand up to the Triple Pi Ale it was designed to complement.
12" 8. Denver Pie$22.99
This pie is named for the omelet—not the city. Order one today and you’ll be so happy that we did! The Denver has real Canadian Bacon, Mozzarella & Cheddar cheeses, sliced Mushrooms, Onions, and Green Peppers, and Tomatoes all atop our creamy Alfredo Sauce.
More about Flying Pie Pizzaria
BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Even Stevens Sandwiches - Boise

815 W Bannock St, Boise

Avg 4.8 (4228 reviews)
Takeout
Pookie Pie$3.95
Vegan and Gluten-Free dessert from Salt Lake City favorite City Cakes!
More about Even Stevens Sandwiches - Boise
Flying Pie Pizzaria

6508 West Fairview Ave, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
14" 7. Triple Pie$26.99
Our spiciest trifecta of three meats, three cheeses, & three peppers should
be enjoyed with a refreshing beverage near-by. Did we mention that it is spicy?
Good. Our famous Red Sauce is buried beneath local Ground Beef, Linguica, Italian Sausage, Pecorino Romano, Mozzarella, Sharp Cheddar, Green Pepper, Crushed Red Pepper, and Jalapenos. It’s got meat in every bite and is hearty enough to stand up to the Triple Pi Ale it was designed to complement.
12" 7. Triple Pie$22.99
Our spiciest trifecta of three meats, three cheeses, & three peppers should
be enjoyed with a refreshing beverage near-by. Did we mention that it is spicy?
Good. Our famous Red Sauce is buried beneath local Ground Beef, Linguica, Italian Sausage, Pecorino Romano, Mozzarella, Sharp Cheddar, Green Pepper, Crushed Red Pepper, and Jalapenos. It’s got meat in every bite and is hearty enough to stand up to the Triple Pi Ale it was designed to complement.
12" 8. Denver Pie$22.99
This pie is named for the omelet—not the city. Order one today and you’ll be so happy that we did! The Denver has real Canadian Bacon, Mozzarella & Cheddar cheeses, sliced Mushrooms, Onions, and Green Peppers, and Tomatoes all atop our creamy Alfredo Sauce.
More about Flying Pie Pizzaria
PIZZA • SALADS

The Wylder

501 W Broad St, Boise

Avg 4.7 (926 reviews)
Takeout
Salted Caramel Ice Cream Pie$9.00
graham cracker crust/vanilla ice cream/peanut butter/housemade fudge *Contains nuts
More about The Wylder
PIZZA

Red Bench Pizza

1204 S Vista Ave, Boise

Avg 4.4 (911 reviews)
Takeout
Lunch Meatball Pie
Mozzarella / Ricotta / Housemade Meatballs / Roasted Tomato / Roasted Garlic / Basil
Meatball Pie$18.00
Mozzarella / Ricotta / Housemade Meatballs / Roasted Tomato / Roasted Garlic / Basil
More about Red Bench Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria

3139 S Bown Way, Boise

Avg 4.5 (1217 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Craft your Own Pie
More about Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria

