Pies in Boise
Boise restaurants that serve pies
Flying Pie Pizzaria
10678 w overland road, Boise
|14" 7. Triple Pie
|$26.99
Our spiciest trifecta of three meats, three cheeses, & three peppers should
be enjoyed with a refreshing beverage near-by. Did we mention that it is spicy?
Good. Our famous Red Sauce is buried beneath local Ground Beef, Linguica, Italian Sausage, Pecorino Romano, Mozzarella, Sharp Cheddar, Green Pepper, Crushed Red Pepper, and Jalapenos. It’s got meat in every bite and is hearty enough to stand up to the Triple Pi Ale it was designed to complement.
|12" 7. Triple Pie
|$22.99
Our spiciest trifecta of three meats, three cheeses, & three peppers should
be enjoyed with a refreshing beverage near-by. Did we mention that it is spicy?
Good. Our famous Red Sauce is buried beneath local Ground Beef, Linguica, Italian Sausage, Pecorino Romano, Mozzarella, Sharp Cheddar, Green Pepper, Crushed Red Pepper, and Jalapenos. It’s got meat in every bite and is hearty enough to stand up to the Triple Pi Ale it was designed to complement.
|12" 8. Denver Pie
|$22.99
This pie is named for the omelet—not the city. Order one today and you’ll be so happy that we did! The Denver has real Canadian Bacon, Mozzarella & Cheddar cheeses, sliced Mushrooms, Onions, and Green Peppers, and Tomatoes all atop our creamy Alfredo Sauce.
Flying Pie Pizzaria
4320 W State street, Boise
|12" 8. Denver Pie
|$22.99
This pie is named for the omelet—not the city. Order one today and you’ll be so happy that we did! The Denver has real Canadian Bacon, Mozzarella & Cheddar cheeses, sliced Mushrooms, Onions, and Green Peppers, and Tomatoes all atop our creamy Alfredo Sauce.
More about Certified Kitchen + Bakery
Certified Kitchen + Bakery
1511 N. 13th street, Boise
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$14.00
Flying Pie Pizzaria
1326 Broadway Ave, Boise
|12" 8. Denver Pie
|$22.99
This pie is named for the omelet—not the city. Order one today and you’ll be so happy that we did! The Denver has real Canadian Bacon, Mozzarella & Cheddar cheeses, sliced Mushrooms, Onions, and Green Peppers, and Tomatoes all atop our creamy Alfredo Sauce.
More about Even Stevens Sandwiches - Boise
BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Boise
815 W Bannock St, Boise
|Pookie Pie
|$3.95
Vegan and Gluten-Free dessert from Salt Lake City favorite City Cakes!
Flying Pie Pizzaria
6508 West Fairview Ave, Boise
|12" 8. Denver Pie
|$22.99
This pie is named for the omelet—not the city. Order one today and you’ll be so happy that we did! The Denver has real Canadian Bacon, Mozzarella & Cheddar cheeses, sliced Mushrooms, Onions, and Green Peppers, and Tomatoes all atop our creamy Alfredo Sauce.
More about The Wylder
PIZZA • SALADS
The Wylder
501 W Broad St, Boise
|Salted Caramel Ice Cream Pie
|$9.00
graham cracker crust/vanilla ice cream/peanut butter/housemade fudge *Contains nuts
More about Red Bench Pizza
PIZZA
Red Bench Pizza
1204 S Vista Ave, Boise
|Lunch Meatball Pie
Mozzarella / Ricotta / Housemade Meatballs / Roasted Tomato / Roasted Garlic / Basil
|Meatball Pie
|$18.00
Mozzarella / Ricotta / Housemade Meatballs / Roasted Tomato / Roasted Garlic / Basil