Pineapple fried rice in Boise

Thai Bistro - 590 East Boise Avenue
590 East Boise Avenue, Boise
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$19.00
Steamed rice stir-fried with chicken and shrimp, eggs, pineapple, onion, cashew nuts, and raisins.
Mai Thai Restaurant & Bar
750 W Idaho St, Boise
|(V)Pineapple Fried Rice
|$13.50
VEGAN. <GF : Optional> Curry powder, cashew, yellow and green onions, raisin, carrot, pineapple.
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$19.50
<GF : Optional> House char sui pork, cashew, yellow and green onions, raisin, carrot, egg, pineapple.
|(V)Pineapple Fried Rice
|$16.00
Curry powder, cashew, yellow and green onions, raisin, carrot, pineapple.