Prosciutto in Boise

Boise restaurants
Boise restaurants that serve prosciutto

Red Bench Pizza image

PIZZA

Red Bench Pizza

1204 S Vista Ave, Boise

Avg 4.4 (911 reviews)
Takeout
Prosciutto Di Parma$18.00
Mozzarella / Parmesan / Roasted Tomato /
Pine Nuts / Arugula / Prosciutto /
Balsamic Reduction / Garlic Oil Sauce
Lunch Prosciutto Di Parma
Mozzarella / Parmesan / Roasted Tomato /
Pine Nuts / Arugula / Prosciutto /
Balsamic Reduction / Garlic Oil Sauce
More about Red Bench Pizza
Juniper image

SALADS

Juniper

211 8th street, Boise

Avg 4.2 (1265 reviews)
Takeout
Prosciutto and Burratta$21.00
Fresh Mozzarella/Pesto/Olives/Arugula/ Roasted Garlic/Balsamic Reduction
More about Juniper
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria

3139 S Bown Way, Boise

Avg 4.5 (1217 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wood Fired Prosciutto Wrapped Prawns$11.95
Pinot Grigio Marinade, Arugula,
Fig Glaze
More about Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria

