Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rigatoni in Boise

Go
Boise restaurants
Toast

Boise restaurants that serve rigatoni

ALAVITA - An Italian Joint image

 

ÀLAVITA

199 N 8th St, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Rigatoni$31.00
Braised local beef, black garlic and truffle butter, roasted local mushrooms, spinach, pickled red onions, lemon crema, Grana Padano
More about ÀLAVITA
Item pic

 

Acero

801 West Main Street, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Rigatoni$22.00
Spicy Italian sausage, Wagyu meatball, Sauteed Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers with a touch of crushed red pepper over Rigatoni. Tossed in Marinara sauce and garnished with fresh basil, fresh parsley, and whipped ricotta cheese. Served with toasted bread.
More about Acero

Browse other tasty dishes in Boise

Edamame

Steak Salad

Chicken Salad

Garlic Bread

Noodle Soup

Fajitas

Cheese Pizza

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Boise to explore

Meridian

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Eagle

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Ketchum

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Nampa

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Caldwell

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Hailey

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hailey

No reviews yet

Twin Falls

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Idaho Falls

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (336 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (108 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (432 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1060 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (413 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston