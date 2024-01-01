Rigatoni in Boise
Boise restaurants that serve rigatoni
ÀLAVITA
199 N 8th St, Boise
|Beef Rigatoni
|$31.00
Braised local beef, black garlic and truffle butter, roasted local mushrooms, spinach, pickled red onions, lemon crema, Grana Padano
Acero
801 West Main Street, Boise
|Spicy Rigatoni
|$22.00
Spicy Italian sausage, Wagyu meatball, Sauteed Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers with a touch of crushed red pepper over Rigatoni. Tossed in Marinara sauce and garnished with fresh basil, fresh parsley, and whipped ricotta cheese. Served with toasted bread.