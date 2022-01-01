Risotto in Boise
ALAVITA - An Italian Joint
199 N 8th St, Boise
|Chef's Market Risotto (gf)(vgo)
|$28.00
Give us a call to find out the nightly Chef's creation.
PIZZA
Red Bench Pizza
1204 S Vista Ave, Boise
|Chicken Parmesan Risotto
|$17.00
Breaded Chicken / Mozzarella / Parmesan / Marinara / Fresh Garlic / Fresh Herbs / Bread
|Kids Cheesy Risotto
|$6.00
Risotto / Parmesan / Bread
|Fried Risotto Balls
|$9.00
Marinara / Mozzarella / Parmesan / Herbs
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria
3139 S Bown Way, Boise
|Risotto Croquetas
|$12.50
Filled with Cheese, Baked Crispy, Served with Tomato Basil Bisque to Dip