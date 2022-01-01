Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Risotto in Boise

Go
Boise restaurants
Toast

Boise restaurants that serve risotto

Item pic

 

ALAVITA - An Italian Joint

199 N 8th St, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef's Market Risotto (gf)(vgo)$28.00
Give us a call to find out the nightly Chef's creation.
More about ALAVITA - An Italian Joint
Red Bench Pizza image

PIZZA

Red Bench Pizza

1204 S Vista Ave, Boise

Avg 4.4 (911 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Risotto$17.00
Breaded Chicken / Mozzarella / Parmesan / Marinara / Fresh Garlic / Fresh Herbs / Bread
Kids Cheesy Risotto$6.00
Risotto / Parmesan / Bread
Fried Risotto Balls$9.00
Marinara / Mozzarella / Parmesan / Herbs
More about Red Bench Pizza
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria

3139 S Bown Way, Boise

Avg 4.5 (1217 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Risotto Croquetas$12.50
Filled with Cheese, Baked Crispy, Served with Tomato Basil Bisque to Dip
More about Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria
Fork Restaurant image

 

Fork Restaurant

199 N. 8th street, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
Risotto and Prawns$28.00
More about Fork Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Boise

Taquitos

Potstickers

Corn Dogs

Fried Chicken Salad

Peanut Butter Cookies

Steak Salad

Curry

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Boise to explore

Meridian

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Eagle

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Ketchum

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Nampa

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Caldwell

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Hailey

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hailey

No reviews yet

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Idaho Falls

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston