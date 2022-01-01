Salmon in Boise
Boise restaurants that serve salmon
More about Willowcreek Grill & Raw Sushi
Willowcreek Grill & Raw Sushi
2273 S Vista Ave STE 150, Boise
|Cedar Fired Salmon
|$25.00
More about Bardenay
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bardenay
610 W Grove St, Boise
|Charbroiled Salmon Fillet
|$17.50
Fresh 8 oz. Atlantic salmon fillet topped with sun-dried tomato butter and served with a side Caesar salad.
More about Sockeye Grill & Brewery
Sockeye Grill & Brewery
12542 W Fairview Ave, Boise
|Sockeye Salmon Club
|$15.00
Charbroiled Wild Sockeye Salmon served on a pub roll, topped with basil aioli, Applewood smoked bacon, Swiss & cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato.
|Sockeye Salmon Strips
|$13.00
Wild Sockeye Salmon strips hand-dipped in Angel’s Perch Amber beer batter and flash-fried. Served with lemon and House tartar sauce.
|Cole Road Salmon Salad
|$13.00
Crisp Romaine lettuce tossed with House-made basil vinaigrette, topped with Wild Sockeye Salmon, tomato, carrots, feta cheese and spiced nuts.