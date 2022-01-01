Salmon in Boise

Toast

Boise restaurants that serve salmon

Willowcreek Grill & Raw Sushi image

 

Willowcreek Grill & Raw Sushi

2273 S Vista Ave STE 150, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cedar Fired Salmon$25.00
More about Willowcreek Grill & Raw Sushi
Charbroiled Salmon Fillet image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bardenay

610 W Grove St, Boise

Avg 4.7 (1381 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Charbroiled Salmon Fillet$17.50
Fresh 8 oz. Atlantic salmon fillet topped with sun-dried tomato butter and served with a side Caesar salad.
More about Bardenay
Sockeye Grill & Brewery image

 

Sockeye Grill & Brewery

12542 W Fairview Ave, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sockeye Salmon Club$15.00
Charbroiled Wild Sockeye Salmon served on a pub roll, topped with basil aioli, Applewood smoked bacon, Swiss & cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato.
Sockeye Salmon Strips$13.00
Wild Sockeye Salmon strips hand-dipped in Angel’s Perch Amber beer batter and flash-fried. Served with lemon and House tartar sauce.
Cole Road Salmon Salad$13.00
Crisp Romaine lettuce tossed with House-made basil vinaigrette, topped with Wild Sockeye Salmon, tomato, carrots, feta cheese and spiced nuts.
More about Sockeye Grill & Brewery

