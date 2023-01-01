Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Boise

Boise restaurants that serve scallops

Lost Shack image

SUSHI • POKE

Lost Shack

3724 S Eckert Rd, Boise

Avg 4.5 (139 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Scallop Handroll$5.00
More about Lost Shack
Consumer pic

 

Meltz Extreme - Boise

6565 West Fairview Avenue, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheezy Scalloped Potato Pie$6.00
More about Meltz Extreme - Boise

