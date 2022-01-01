Short ribs in Boise
Boise restaurants that serve short ribs
ALAVITA - An Italian Joint
199 N 8th St, Boise
|Red Wine Braised Short Rib(gf)
|$39.00
Potato purée, spiced honey carrots, black truffle demi, carrot top gremolata
|Short Rib Gnudi (gfo)
|$30.00
Black truffle butter, King Trumpet mushrooms, crisped pancetta, black garlic sugo, crème fraîche
Fork Restaurant
199 N. 8th street, Boise
|Red Wine Braised Boneless Short Ribs (GFO)
|$38.00
Fork tender Northwest beef, Bordelaise sauce, brown butter mashed Idaho potatoes & topped with crispy carrot ribbons
|RED WINE BRAISED BONELESS SHORT RIBS FAMILY MEAL (GFO)
|$99.00
Fork tender Northwest beef, Bordelaise sauce, brown butter mashed Idaho potatoes & topped with crispy carrot ribbons and house salad with choice of dressing.