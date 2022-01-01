Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sopapilla in
Boise
/
Boise
/
Sopapilla
Boise restaurants that serve sopapilla
Jalapeño's Bar & Grill
1555 S Broadway Ave, Boise
No reviews yet
Sopapilla
$3.00
More about Jalapeño's Bar & Grill
Jalapeños Bar & Grill
8799 West Franklin Road, Boise
No reviews yet
Sopapilla
$3.00
More about Jalapeños Bar & Grill
