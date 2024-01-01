Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Squid in
Boise
/
Boise
/
Squid
Boise restaurants that serve squid
Willowcreek Grill and Raw Sushi
2273 S Vista Ave STE 150, Boise
No reviews yet
Squid Salad
$8.00
More about Willowcreek Grill and Raw Sushi
Wasabi Sushi
2325 S Apple St, Boise
No reviews yet
Squid (Ika) Nigiri
$4.50
Raw slices of cuttlefish/squid atop balls of sushi rice
More about Wasabi Sushi
Browse other tasty dishes in Boise
Pineapple Fried Rice
Miso Soup
Veggie Sandwiches
Strawberry Shortcake
California Rolls
Flautas
Fish Tacos
Pho
More near Boise to explore
Meridian
Avg 4.4
(54 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.6
(25 restaurants)
Twin Falls
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Eagle
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Ketchum
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Nampa
Avg 4
(15 restaurants)
Caldwell
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Burley
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Hailey
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Hailey
No reviews yet
Twin Falls
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Burley
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.6
(25 restaurants)
Blackfoot
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Idaho Falls
Avg 4.6
(31 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(325 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(619 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(104 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(428 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1045 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(406 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston