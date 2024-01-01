Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Squid in Boise

Boise restaurants
Boise restaurants that serve squid

Willowcreek Grill & Raw Sushi image

 

Willowcreek Grill and Raw Sushi

2273 S Vista Ave STE 150, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Squid Salad$8.00
More about Willowcreek Grill and Raw Sushi
Consumer pic

 

Wasabi Sushi

2325 S Apple St, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Squid (Ika) Nigiri$4.50
Raw slices of cuttlefish/squid atop balls of sushi rice
More about Wasabi Sushi

