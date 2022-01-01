Steak fajitas in Boise
Jalapeño's Bar & Grill
1555 S Broadway Ave, Boise
|Fajita Jalisco (Steak, Chicken, & Shrimp)
|$25.00
Steak, chicken & shrimp. Grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with a side plate of rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
|Steak Fajita
|$22.00
Grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with a side plate of rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
|Mix Fajita (Steak And Chicken)
|$22.00
Grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with a side plate of rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
Jalapeños Bar & Grill
8799 West Franklin Road, Boise
|Steak Fajita
|$22.00
Grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with a side plate of rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
|Mix Fajita (Steak And Chicken)
|$22.00
Grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with a side plate of rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas.