Stromboli in Boise
Boise restaurants that serve stromboli
Flying Pie Pizzaria
10678 w overland road, Boise
|14" 3. Stromboli
|$21.75
Looking for something simple and you’re not sure what the group will like? The flavorful Stromboli is perfect for such situations. It starts with our famous Red Sauce on savory
sourdough, and then piled on top is Mozzarella, Pepperoni, local Italian Sausage, sliced Onions and Green Peppers.
Flying Pie Pizzaria
4320 W State street, Boise
|14" 3. Stromboli
|$21.75
Flying Pie Pizzaria
1326 Broadway Ave, Boise
|14" 3. Stromboli
|$21.75
Flying Pie Pizzaria
6508 West Fairview Ave, Boise
|14" 3. Stromboli
|$21.75
