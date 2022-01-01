Stromboli in Boise

Go
Boise restaurants
Toast

Boise restaurants that serve stromboli

14" 3. Stromboli image

 

Flying Pie Pizzaria

10678 w overland road, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
14" 3. Stromboli$21.75
Looking for something simple and you’re not sure what the group will like? The flavorful Stromboli is perfect for such situations. It starts with our famous Red Sauce on savory
sourdough, and then piled on top is Mozzarella, Pepperoni, local Italian Sausage, sliced Onions and Green Peppers.
More about Flying Pie Pizzaria
14" 3. Stromboli image

 

Flying Pie Pizzaria

4320 W State street, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
14" 3. Stromboli$21.75
Looking for something simple and you’re not sure what the group will like? The flavorful Stromboli is perfect for such situations. It starts with our famous Red Sauce on savory
sourdough, and then piled on top is Mozzarella, Pepperoni, local Italian Sausage, sliced Onions and Green Peppers.
More about Flying Pie Pizzaria
14" 3. Stromboli image

 

Flying Pie Pizzaria

1326 Broadway Ave, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
14" 3. Stromboli$21.75
Looking for something simple and you’re not sure what the group will like? The flavorful Stromboli is perfect for such situations. It starts with our famous Red Sauce on savory
sourdough, and then piled on top is Mozzarella, Pepperoni, local Italian Sausage, sliced Onions and Green Peppers.
More about Flying Pie Pizzaria
14" 3. Stromboli image

 

Flying Pie Pizzaria

6508 West Fairview Ave, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
14" 3. Stromboli$21.75
Looking for something simple and you’re not sure what the group will like? The flavorful Stromboli is perfect for such situations. It starts with our famous Red Sauce on savory
sourdough, and then piled on top is Mozzarella, Pepperoni, local Italian Sausage, sliced Onions and Green Peppers.
More about Flying Pie Pizzaria

Browse other tasty dishes in Boise

Quesadillas

Nachos

Fish And Chips

Chimichangas

Chicken Sandwiches

Burritos

Wedge Salad

Salmon

Map

More near Boise to explore

Meridian

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Eagle

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Ketchum

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Nampa

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Caldwell

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Hailey

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hailey

No reviews yet

Twin Falls

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Idaho Falls

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston