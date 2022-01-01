Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Summer rolls in Boise

Go
Boise restaurants
Toast

Boise restaurants that serve summer rolls

Item pic

 

Thai Bistro - 590 East Boise Avenue

590 East Boise Avenue, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Summer Rolls 2$10.00
Fresh lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, cilantro, basil leaves, and rice vermicelli wrapped in a rice paper sheet. Served with our homemade signature sauce.
Choice of fried tofu, chicken or shrimp.
More about Thai Bistro - 590 East Boise Avenue
Summer Roll image

SUSHI

Mai Thai Restaurant & Bar

750 W Idaho St, Boise

Avg 4.2 (1046 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Summer Roll$9.50
<GF : Optional> Grilled shrimp, organic tofu, herbs, rice noodles, vegetables, rolled in rice paper. served with hoisin and fish sauce vinaigrette
(V) Summer Roll$9.50
<VEGAN> <GF : optional> Organic tofu, sauteed mushrooms, herbs, rice noodles, vegetables, rolled in rice paper. served with sweet chili and hoisen sauce
More about Mai Thai Restaurant & Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Boise

Pineapple Fried Rice

Chimichangas

Cookies

Croissants

Pies

Chicken Fajitas

Garden Salad

Tacos

Map

More near Boise to explore

Meridian

Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Eagle

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Ketchum

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Nampa

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Caldwell

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Hailey

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hailey

No reviews yet

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Idaho Falls

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (262 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (394 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (311 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (797 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (306 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston