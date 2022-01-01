Summer rolls in Boise
Thai Bistro - 590 East Boise Avenue
590 East Boise Avenue, Boise
|Summer Rolls 2
|$10.00
Fresh lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, cilantro, basil leaves, and rice vermicelli wrapped in a rice paper sheet. Served with our homemade signature sauce.
Choice of fried tofu, chicken or shrimp.
Mai Thai Restaurant & Bar
750 W Idaho St, Boise
|Summer Roll
|$9.50
<GF : Optional> Grilled shrimp, organic tofu, herbs, rice noodles, vegetables, rolled in rice paper. served with hoisin and fish sauce vinaigrette
|(V) Summer Roll
|$9.50
<VEGAN> <GF : optional> Organic tofu, sauteed mushrooms, herbs, rice noodles, vegetables, rolled in rice paper. served with sweet chili and hoisen sauce