Taquitos in Boise

Boise restaurants
Boise restaurants that serve taquitos

Jalapeño's Bar & Grill image

 

Jalapeño's Bar & Grill

1555 S Broadway Ave, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
Maria’s Taquitos$18.00
Three rolled corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken or beef, then fried until crispy. Served with rice, beans, and garnish.
Taquito Bites$12.00
Crispy, rolled corn tortillas bites filled with shredded beef or chicken. Served with sour cream and a side of queso dip
More about Jalapeño's Bar & Grill
Jalapeños Bar & Grill image

 

Jalapeños Bar & Grill

8799 West Franklin Road, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
Maria’s Taquitos$18.00
Two rolled corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken or beef, then fried until crispy. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and garnish.
Taquito Bites$12.00
Crispy, rolled corn tortillas bites filled with shredded beef or chicken. Served with guacamole and a side of queso dip
More about Jalapeños Bar & Grill

