Thai tea in
Boise
/
Boise
/
Thai Tea
Boise restaurants that serve thai tea
Thai Bistro - 590 East Boise Avenue
590 East Boise Avenue, Boise
No reviews yet
Thai ice tea with milk
$5.00
Thai ice tea with lime juice
$5.00
More about Thai Bistro - 590 East Boise Avenue
SUSHI
Mai Thai Restaurant & Bar
750 W Idaho St, Boise
Avg 4.2
(1046 reviews)
Thai Iced Tea
$5.00
Thai Iced Tea
$5.00
More about Mai Thai Restaurant & Bar
