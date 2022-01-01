Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Boise

Boise restaurants
Toast

Boise restaurants that serve waffles

Item pic

 

Lucky Fins - Downtown Boise

801 N Main St, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken and Waffle Sandwich$16.00
nashville chicken breast, chipotle bacon, chipotle aioli, maple syrup
More about Lucky Fins - Downtown Boise
Item pic

 

Fork

199 N. 8th street, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cast Iron Buttermilk Fried Chicken & Cheddar Waffle$26.00
Balsamic infused maple syrup & local
Ahaus honey-orange infused butter
Fried Chicken & Ballard Family Farms Cheddar Waffle 'Sliders' (2)$11.95
Local Ahaus honey-orange butter & balsamic infused maple syrup…
Berries & Whip Buttermilk Waffle$9.75
More about Fork

