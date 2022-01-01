Waffles in Boise
Boise restaurants that serve waffles
Lucky Fins - Downtown Boise
801 N Main St, Boise
|Chicken and Waffle Sandwich
|$16.00
nashville chicken breast, chipotle bacon, chipotle aioli, maple syrup
Fork
199 N. 8th street, Boise
|Cast Iron Buttermilk Fried Chicken & Cheddar Waffle
|$26.00
Balsamic infused maple syrup & local
Ahaus honey-orange infused butter
|Fried Chicken & Ballard Family Farms Cheddar Waffle 'Sliders' (2)
|$11.95
Local Ahaus honey-orange butter & balsamic infused maple syrup…
|Berries & Whip Buttermilk Waffle
|$9.75