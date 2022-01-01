Go
Toast

Café BōKU

Get Fueled! Charge Your Car* Charge Your Body!

987 West Ojai Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BoKU Bowl$15.00
BBQ Jerk Jackfruit with Purple Sweet Potatoes & Avocado on a bed of Blue Jasmine Rice with BōKU Hot Mami Seasoning, Pickled Vegetables, Pineapple & Super Green Pesto
Cauli-Power Wrap$14.00
Organic mixed greens, crunchy hempseed crusted buffalo cauliflower, vegan spirulina blue cheese, tomato, pickled onions, Super Herb Ranch
Super Human$16.00
This smoothie is made with the Boku Super Shake formula, boasting 35 grams of Protein, 21 Shrooms, 11 Greens, 8 Sprouts & Seeds, 13 Fruits & Berries and more! In fact, this powerful blend has a whopping 75 superfood ingredients. Blended to perfection with our housemade earth milk, your body will thank you for this nutritious blend.
Featured "Super Shake" blend is also available for purchase separately on www.bokusuperfood.com.
Jerk Jackfruit Quesadilla$14.00
Jerk bbq jackfruit with vegan cheese, BōKU Super Shrooms & house-made Calabrian chile sauce between grilled tortillas
Super Pesto Toast$12.00
BōKU Superfood infused Super Green Pesto topped with Avocado, Ojai Micro Greens & pepitas
Ojai Kreamsicle
Your favorite childhood summer treat, but make it healthy. The Ojai Kreamsicle features our "Boku Super C + Probiotic blend", which delivers over 1060% of your daily recommended Vitamin C intake! Not to mention, 10 Billion CFU probiotics to keep your gut healthy and thriving.
Featured "Boku Super C + Probiotic blend" available for purchase separately on www.bokusuperfood.com.
Green & Lean
This is the ultimate green smoothie. Featuring our award-winning original Boku Super Food powder blend complete with super greens (land, aquatic, and grasses), super fruits, functional mushrooms, super sprouts, vitamins, antioxidants, and enzymes. Feel happy knowing you are feeding your body the healthy fats and Omega-3 it craves with chia seeds and avocado, as well as vitamin A, B, C, E and K, copper, iron, phosphorous, magnesium, and potassium!
Featured "Boku Superfood" also available for purchase separately on www.bokusuperfood.com.
Super BLT$14.00
Smokey zucchini bacon, lettuce & tomato with tangy Super Herb Ranch on sourdough or gluten-free bread
Super Avo Toast$13.00
Avocado with BōKU Umami Superfood Pickled vegetables, Ojai Micro Greens, Pepitas & Ojai Citrus
Super Berries
The Super Berries smoothie is packed full of antioxidants! Featuring "BōKU Super Berries", our antioxidant rich product boasting 10 superberries, blended with our house-made Earth Milk & fresh organic berries.
Featured "Boku Super Berries" blend is also available for purchase separately on www.bokusuperfood.com.
See full menu

Location

987 West Ojai Avenue

Ojai CA

Sunday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jim and Rob's Fresh Grill

No reviews yet

Welcome to the Online Ordering website for Jim & Rob's Fresh Grill Ojai!
You're just a few clicks away from a tasty meal ready for Take Out or Delivery!
"Where we don't serve fast food, but healthy food as fast as we can!"
Here at Jim & Rob's, we've been happily dishing out healthy, delicious Mexican and American food for breakfast, lunch and dinner for over 20 years! We're proud to be voted Ojai's "Favorite Burrito", "Favorite Burger", and "Favorite Lunch Spot" many times over!

Nocciola

No reviews yet

Rory's Place

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Ojai Beverage Company Taphouse

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston