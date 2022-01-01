This is the ultimate green smoothie. Featuring our award-winning original Boku Super Food powder blend complete with super greens (land, aquatic, and grasses), super fruits, functional mushrooms, super sprouts, vitamins, antioxidants, and enzymes. Feel happy knowing you are feeding your body the healthy fats and Omega-3 it craves with chia seeds and avocado, as well as vitamin A, B, C, E and K, copper, iron, phosphorous, magnesium, and potassium!

