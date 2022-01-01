Go
A map showing the location of Bold Point Park

Bold Point Park

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

555 Waterfront Drive

East Providence, RI 02914

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

555 Waterfront Drive, East Providence RI 02914

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Narragansett Brewery

No reviews yet

Fresh, Cold Beer to Go

Chomp

No reviews yet

Burger. Sandwiches. Beer.

The 133 Club Inc.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Comedy Connection

No reviews yet

Bringing you the biggest names in stand up comedy!

Bold Point Park

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston