Bolé Ethiopian Cuisine
* Temporary Closure due to the Minnesota State Fair August 26 - September 6* - Bolé Ethiopian Cuisine strives to deliver on the excellence that our customers expect! All entrées are prepared with the finest ingredients that are delicately blended with warm, zesty spices to deliver the full flavor of authentic Ethiopian cuisine to the Twin Cities community!
1341 Pascal St North
Popular Items
Location
St. Paul MN
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
