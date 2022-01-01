Go
Bolé Ethiopian Cuisine

* Temporary Closure due to the Minnesota State Fair August 26 - September 6* - Bolé Ethiopian Cuisine strives to deliver on the excellence that our customers expect! All entrées are prepared with the finest ingredients that are delicately blended with warm, zesty spices to deliver the full flavor of authentic Ethiopian cuisine to the Twin Cities community!

1341 Pascal St North

Popular Items

Crispy Kitfo Roll$11.95
Injera roll filled with ground beef cooked in Ethiopian herbal butter. Mild.
Miser (Red Lentils)$6.00
Split lentils, onions, garlic, & berbere
Veggie Sampler (Regular)$14.95
Chef’s selection of 5 freshly prepared vegetarian dishes
Siga Wat$13.95
Beef stew cooked in berbere sauce & traditional spices
Beef Sambusa$7.95
Super Veggie Sampler (Vegan)$27.95
Chef’s selection of vegetarian dishes (Good for 2 guests)
Yebeg Alicha$13.95
Lamb chunks slow cooked with onions, garlic, & flavored with herbal butter
Doro Wat$16.95
Traditional bone-in chicken dish slowly cooked in a rich, spciy berbere sauce served with a hard boiled egg
Veggie Sambusa$6.95
Injera$1.25
Location

St. Paul MN

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

