Bolingbrook restaurants you'll love

Honey-Jam Cafe
120 E Boughton Road, Bolingbrook
|Popular items
|French Toast Combo
|$13.59
Two pieces of our French toast, two eggs any style and your choice of two slices of bacon, ham or two sausage patties.
|Country Farmers Skillet
|$12.99
Ham, sausage, bacon, green peppers, onions, broccoli and mushrooms served over hash browns. Topped with Jack and cheddar cheese, with two eggs any style.
|New Mexico Skillet
|$12.99
Chorizo, onion, green pepper, tomatoes, and avocado served over hash browns. Topped with Jack and cheddar cheese, with two eggs any style. A Butterfield's favorite!
Slice Factory
227 S Weber Rd, Bolingbrook
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Slice
|$5.49
Delicious, huge pepperonis top our Jumbo Slice for this classic combination.
|California Cobb Salad
|$8.95
Romaine lettuce, tomato, grilled chicken breast, chopped avocado, crumbled bleu cheese, smoked bacon bits and boiled egg.
|Mozzarella Sticks (6 Pieces)
|$5.95
Fried golden brown and served with marinara sauce.
SEAFOOD
Perla Negra Mariscos
235 S Bolingbrook Dr., Bolingbrook
|Popular items
|Ceviche Pocho
Shrimp, cucumber, onion, cilantro, tomato, light serrano sauce, salt & pepper.
|Empanadas (4) - Shrimp & Cheese
|$12.99
Deep fried pastry stuffed with cheese & shrimp.
|Aguachiles
|$20.00
Whole shrimp marinated in fresh lime juice with your choice of green, red, or black sauce.
BURRITOS
El Burrito Loco
104 N Bolingbrook Dr, Bolingbrook
|Popular items
|Gordita
|$4.19
One gordita with beans, cheese, and your choice of meat.
|Tamale
|$3.29
Handmade tamales with your choice of meat. One tamal per selection (add as many as you'd like!)
|Taco Dinner
|$11.99
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Chicago Ribs & Jerk
358 N Schmidt, Bolingbrook
|Popular items
|Medium Rib Tips
|$12.99
Slow cooked ribs served fries, comes with our signature mild sauce or spicy BBQ sauce!
|Small Rib Tips
|$10.49
Slow cooked ribs served fries, comes with our signature mild sauce or spicy BBQ sauce!
|1/2 dark jerk chicken dinner
|$12.99
4 pieces (legs & thighs) slow cooked & smoked with jerk seasoning/sauce served with our signature jerk sauce hot or mild!
Comes with reds beans & rice. may choose 2 additional sides
Oberweis Dairy/That Burger Joint/Woodgrain
860 East Boughton Road, Bolingbrook
Danny’s Pizza and Burger Bar - Bolingbrook
639 E. Boughton Rd, Bolingbrook
|Popular items
|Italian Beef Egg Rolls
|$15.00
With Italian beef, mozzarella, and hot
giardiniera. Served with your choice of
marinara or au jus.
|Classic Burger
|$14.40
Our signature patty with pickle, lettuce, onion,
tomato & your choice of cheese on a brioche bun.
|Tom & Chee
|$12.90
A grilled cheese sandwich made with our
secret cheese blend served on parmesan
crusted country bread & cut into thin strips
for dipping in our creamy tomato soup.
Cookies & Dreams - Bettendorf
22 E Chicago Avenue, Naperville
Wholey Granoly
714 East Boughton Rd, Bolingbrook