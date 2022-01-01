Bolingbrook restaurants you'll love

Must-try Bolingbrook restaurants

Honey-Jam Cafe image

 

Honey-Jam Cafe

120 E Boughton Road, Bolingbrook

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
French Toast Combo$13.59
Two pieces of our French toast, two eggs any style and your choice of two slices of bacon, ham or two sausage patties.
Country Farmers Skillet$12.99
Ham, sausage, bacon, green peppers, onions, broccoli and mushrooms served over hash browns. Topped with Jack and cheddar cheese, with two eggs any style.
New Mexico Skillet$12.99
Chorizo, onion, green pepper, tomatoes, and avocado served over hash browns. Topped with Jack and cheddar cheese, with two eggs any style. A Butterfield's favorite!
More about Honey-Jam Cafe
Slice Factory image

 

Slice Factory

227 S Weber Rd, Bolingbrook

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pepperoni Slice$5.49
Delicious, huge pepperonis top our Jumbo Slice for this classic combination.
California Cobb Salad$8.95
Romaine lettuce, tomato, grilled chicken breast, chopped avocado, crumbled bleu cheese, smoked bacon bits and boiled egg.
Mozzarella Sticks (6 Pieces)$5.95
Fried golden brown and served with marinara sauce.
More about Slice Factory
Perla Negra Mariscos image

SEAFOOD

Perla Negra Mariscos

235 S Bolingbrook Dr., Bolingbrook

Avg 4.2 (691 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Ceviche Pocho
Shrimp, cucumber, onion, cilantro, tomato, light serrano sauce, salt & pepper.
Empanadas (4) - Shrimp & Cheese$12.99
Deep fried pastry stuffed with cheese & shrimp.
Aguachiles$20.00
Whole shrimp marinated in fresh lime juice with your choice of green, red, or black sauce.
More about Perla Negra Mariscos
El Burrito Loco image

BURRITOS

El Burrito Loco

104 N Bolingbrook Dr, Bolingbrook

Avg 4.4 (5089 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gordita$4.19
One gordita with beans, cheese, and your choice of meat.
Tamale$3.29
Handmade tamales with your choice of meat. One tamal per selection (add as many as you'd like!)
Taco Dinner$11.99
More about El Burrito Loco
Chicago Ribs & Jerk image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Chicago Ribs & Jerk

358 N Schmidt, Bolingbrook

Avg 3.8 (31 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Medium Rib Tips$12.99
Slow cooked ribs served fries, comes with our signature mild sauce or spicy BBQ sauce!
Small Rib Tips$10.49
Slow cooked ribs served fries, comes with our signature mild sauce or spicy BBQ sauce!
1/2 dark jerk chicken dinner$12.99
4 pieces (legs & thighs) slow cooked & smoked with jerk seasoning/sauce served with our signature jerk sauce hot or mild!
Comes with reds beans & rice. may choose 2 additional sides
More about Chicago Ribs & Jerk
Oberweis Dairy/That Burger Joint/Woodgrain image

 

Oberweis Dairy/That Burger Joint/Woodgrain

860 East Boughton Road, Bolingbrook

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Oberweis Dairy/That Burger Joint/Woodgrain
Danny’s Pizza and Burger Bar - Bolingbrook image

 

Danny’s Pizza and Burger Bar - Bolingbrook

639 E. Boughton Rd, Bolingbrook

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Italian Beef Egg Rolls$15.00
With Italian beef, mozzarella, and hot
giardiniera. Served with your choice of
marinara or au jus.
Classic Burger$14.40
Our signature patty with pickle, lettuce, onion,
tomato & your choice of cheese on a brioche bun.
Tom & Chee$12.90
A grilled cheese sandwich made with our
secret cheese blend served on parmesan
crusted country bread & cut into thin strips
for dipping in our creamy tomato soup.
More about Danny’s Pizza and Burger Bar - Bolingbrook
Restaurant banner

 

Cookies & Dreams - Bettendorf

22 E Chicago Avenue, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Cookies & Dreams - Bettendorf
Restaurant banner

 

Wholey Granoly

714 East Boughton Rd, Bolingbrook

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Wholey Granoly

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Bolingbrook

Steak Tacos

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

