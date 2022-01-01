Chicken sandwiches in Bolingbrook
Bolingbrook restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Honey-Jam Cafe
120 E Boughton Road, Bolingbrook
|Malibu Chicken Sandwich
|$15.09
|Nashville Chicken Sandwich
|$16.09
Slice Factory
227 S Weber Rd, Bolingbrook
|Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
|$9.95
Juicy chicken breast breaded and fries, covered with marinara and baked with mozzarella.
|L.A. Chicken Sandwich
|$6.95
A 6oz. juicy chicken breast, with our famous avocado spread, topped with lettuce?and tomato.
|Factory Chicken Sandwich
|$6.95