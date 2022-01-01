Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Bolingbrook

Bolingbrook restaurants
Toast

Bolingbrook restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Honey-Jam Cafe image

 

Honey-Jam Cafe

120 E Boughton Road, Bolingbrook

No reviews yet
Takeout
Malibu Chicken Sandwich$15.09
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$16.09
More about Honey-Jam Cafe
Item pic

 

Slice Factory

227 S Weber Rd, Bolingbrook

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich$9.95
Juicy chicken breast breaded and fries, covered with marinara and baked with mozzarella.
L.A. Chicken Sandwich$6.95
A 6oz. juicy chicken breast, with our famous avocado spread, topped with lettuce?and tomato.
Factory Chicken Sandwich$6.95
More about Slice Factory

