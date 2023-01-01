Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Bolingbrook

Go
Bolingbrook restaurants
Toast

Bolingbrook restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Item pic

 

Taco Dale - 1196 W Boughton Rd D

1196 W Boughton Rd D, Bolingbrook

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chips & Salsa$5.50
More about Taco Dale - 1196 W Boughton Rd D
El Burrito Loco image

BURRITOS

El Burrito Loco - Bolingbrook

104 N Bolingbrook Dr, Bolingbrook

Avg 4.4 (5089 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salsa de Chips$0.75
More about El Burrito Loco - Bolingbrook

Browse other tasty dishes in Bolingbrook

Mac And Cheese

French Fries

Cheesecake

Cheese Pizza

Calamari

Veggie Burgers

Chicken Parmesan

Salmon

Map

More near Bolingbrook to explore

Naperville

Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Downers Grove

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Lemont

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Westmont

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lisle

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Woodridge

Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Homer Glen

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1711 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1223 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2174 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (191 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (450 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (499 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston