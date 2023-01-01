Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in Bolingbrook

Bolingbrook restaurants
Bolingbrook restaurants that serve flautas

BURRITOS

El Burrito Loco - Bolingbrook

104 N Bolingbrook Dr, Bolingbrook

Avg 4.4 (5089 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
(5) Flautas$9.99
Flautas Dinner$14.99
Also comes with beans and rice.
More about El Burrito Loco - Bolingbrook
Taco Dale Bolingbrook - 1196 W Boughton Rd D

1196 W Boughton Rd D, Bolingbrook

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Flautas Dinner$12.99
Three flute-shaped tacos, deep fried filled with your choice of chicken or steak, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, & cheese on top
More about Taco Dale Bolingbrook - 1196 W Boughton Rd D

