Flautas in Bolingbrook
Bolingbrook restaurants that serve flautas
El Burrito Loco - Bolingbrook
104 N Bolingbrook Dr, Bolingbrook
|(5) Flautas
|$9.99
|Flautas Dinner
|$14.99
Also comes with beans and rice.
Taco Dale Bolingbrook - 1196 W Boughton Rd D
1196 W Boughton Rd D, Bolingbrook
|Flautas Dinner
|$12.99
Three flute-shaped tacos, deep fried filled with your choice of chicken or steak, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, & cheese on top