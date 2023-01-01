French toast in Bolingbrook
Bolingbrook restaurants that serve french toast
Charlie's Restaurant - 130 Clow International Pkwy
130 Clow International Pkwy, Bolingbrook
|Strawberry French Toast
|$7.99
Honey-Jam Cafe - Bolingbrook
120 E Boughton Road, Bolingbrook
|Cinnamon Swirl French Toast
|$16.09
Three slices of fresh cinnamon swirl bread, served with
seasonal berries and drizzled with cream cheese frosting.
|Tres Leches French Toast
|$16.09
Dipped in a tres leches batter, topped with fresh strawberries,
blueberries and blackberries, caramel sauce, whipped cream
and almond slices.
|French Toast Combo
|$16.49
One slice of our thick cut French toast, two eggs any
style and your choice of two slices of bacon, ham or two
sausage patties.