Omelettes in Bolingbrook

Taco Dale Bolingbrook - 1196 W Boughton Rd D
1196 W Boughton Rd D, Bolingbrook
|Taco Dále Omelette
|$9.99
Eggs, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, & cheese. Served with rice & beans. Served with lettuce & tomato on the side.
Honey-Jam Cafe - Bolingbrook
120 E Boughton Road, Bolingbrook
|Veggie Omelette
|$16.09
Sautéed baby spinach, green pepper, onion, tomato,
mushroom and goat cheese. Topped with sliced avocado
|Mexican Omelette
|$16.49
Chorizo, jalapeño peppers, onion, tomatoes, green peppers
and pepper jack cheese. Topped with ranchero sauce and
sour cream.
|Build Your Own Omelette
|$16.49
Choose 3 ingredients from the build your own section.
Additional ingredients 1