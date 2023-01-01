Pancakes in Bolingbrook
Bolingbrook restaurants that serve pancakes
Charlie's Restaurant - 130 Clow International Pkwy
130 Clow International Pkwy, Bolingbrook
|Full Stack Pancakes (3)
|$7.99
|Chocolate Chip Pancakes
|$5.99
Honey-Jam Cafe - Bolingbrook
120 E Boughton Road, Bolingbrook
|Short Stack Pancakes
|$8.59
|Mickey Mouse Pancake
|$7.49
A pancake in the shape of M-I-C-K-E-Y M-O-U-S-E, served with 2 pieces of bacon or 2 sausage links.
|Pumpkin Pancake Combo
|$16.49
Our signature pancakes mixed with
pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg, topped
with caramelized pecans and finished with
cinnamon butter. Choice of eggs and meat,
an option you cannot beat!