Pancakes in Bolingbrook

Bolingbrook restaurants
Bolingbrook restaurants that serve pancakes

Consumer pic

 

Charlie's Restaurant - 130 Clow International Pkwy

130 Clow International Pkwy, Bolingbrook

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Full Stack Pancakes (3)$7.99
Chocolate Chip Pancakes$5.99
More about Charlie's Restaurant - 130 Clow International Pkwy
Item pic

 

Honey-Jam Cafe - Bolingbrook

120 E Boughton Road, Bolingbrook

No reviews yet
Takeout
Short Stack Pancakes$8.59
Mickey Mouse Pancake$7.49
A pancake in the shape of M-I-C-K-E-Y M-O-U-S-E, served with 2 pieces of bacon or 2 sausage links.
Pumpkin Pancake Combo$16.49
Our signature pancakes mixed with
pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg, topped
with caramelized pecans and finished with
cinnamon butter. Choice of eggs and meat,
an option you cannot beat!
More about Honey-Jam Cafe - Bolingbrook

