Pizza puff in Bolingbrook

Bolingbrook restaurants
Bolingbrook restaurants that serve pizza puff

Danny’s Pizza and Burger Bar - Bolingbrook image

 

Danny’s Pizza and Burger Bar - Bolingbrook

639 E. Boughton Rd, Bolingbrook

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pizza Puff$12.00
More about Danny’s Pizza and Burger Bar - Bolingbrook
Item pic

 

Slice Factory

227 S Weber Rd, Bolingbrook

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Jumbo Pizza Puff - Panzerotti$9.95
10" pizza filled with pizza sauce, mozzarella and choice of toppings, then turned over and baked to perfection.
Jumbo Pizza Puff - Calzone$9.95
10" pizza filled with pizza sauce, mozzarella and choice of toppings, then turned over and fried to perfection.
More about Slice Factory
Chicago Ribs & Jerk image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Chicago Ribs & Jerk

358 N Schmidt, Bolingbrook

Avg 3.8 (31 reviews)
Takeout
2 Pizza Puff *SPECIAL*$8.99
All beef pies are really just a pizza in a small fried dough, a great burst of taste and flavor.
Served with fries.
ONE Pizza Puff & Fries$4.99
All beef pies are really just a pizza in a small fried dough, a great burst of taste and flavor.
Served with fries.
More about Chicago Ribs & Jerk

