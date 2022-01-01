Pizza puff in Bolingbrook
Bolingbrook restaurants that serve pizza puff
Danny’s Pizza and Burger Bar - Bolingbrook
639 E. Boughton Rd, Bolingbrook
|Pizza Puff
|$12.00
Slice Factory
227 S Weber Rd, Bolingbrook
|Jumbo Pizza Puff - Panzerotti
|$9.95
10" pizza filled with pizza sauce, mozzarella and choice of toppings, then turned over and baked to perfection.
|Jumbo Pizza Puff - Calzone
|$9.95
10" pizza filled with pizza sauce, mozzarella and choice of toppings, then turned over and fried to perfection.
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Chicago Ribs & Jerk
358 N Schmidt, Bolingbrook
|2 Pizza Puff *SPECIAL*
|$8.99
All beef pies are really just a pizza in a small fried dough, a great burst of taste and flavor.
Served with fries.
|ONE Pizza Puff & Fries
|$4.99
All beef pies are really just a pizza in a small fried dough, a great burst of taste and flavor.
Served with fries.