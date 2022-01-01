Quesadillas in Bolingbrook

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bolingbrook restaurants
Bolingbrook restaurants that serve quesadillas

Honey-Jam Cafe image

 

Honey-Jam Cafe

120 E Boughton Road, Bolingbrook

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggs and Cheese Quesadilla$14.09
A warm flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, Monterey
Jack and cheddar cheese, onion and tomato. Served with
guacamole, salsa and sour cream on the side. No other side.
Chicken Quesadillas$13.49
Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, Monterey Jack and
cheddar cheese and pico de gallo. Served with sour cream
and guacamole.
More about Honey-Jam Cafe
Item pic

BURRITOS

El Burrito Loco

104 N Bolingbrook Dr, Bolingbrook

Avg 4.4 (5089 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$3.59
Giant Quesadilla$9.79
Go big or go home (kidding). If you're craving our delicious quesadillas but want a BIGGER version, you're in luck. Our Giant versions come with your choice of meat and a side of sour cream and guacamole!
Quesadilla with Meat$3.99
More about El Burrito Loco

