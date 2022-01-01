Quesadillas in Bolingbrook
Bolingbrook restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Honey-Jam Cafe
Honey-Jam Cafe
120 E Boughton Road, Bolingbrook
|Eggs and Cheese Quesadilla
|$14.09
A warm flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, Monterey
Jack and cheddar cheese, onion and tomato. Served with
guacamole, salsa and sour cream on the side. No other side.
|Chicken Quesadillas
|$13.49
Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, Monterey Jack and
cheddar cheese and pico de gallo. Served with sour cream
and guacamole.
More about El Burrito Loco
BURRITOS
El Burrito Loco
104 N Bolingbrook Dr, Bolingbrook
|Quesadilla
|$3.59
|Giant Quesadilla
|$9.79
Go big or go home (kidding). If you're craving our delicious quesadillas but want a BIGGER version, you're in luck. Our Giant versions come with your choice of meat and a side of sour cream and guacamole!
|Quesadilla with Meat
|$3.99