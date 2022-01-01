Tacos in Bolingbrook
Bolingbrook restaurants that serve tacos
SEAFOOD
Perla Negra Mariscos
235 S Bolingbrook Dr., Bolingbrook
|Tacos (Steak) (3)
|$12.99
|Fish Tacos (3)
|$12.99
Tilapia fish tacos on corn tortilla topped with pico de gallo.
|Tacos De Pulpo Zarandeado (3)
|$12.00
BURRITOS
El Burrito Loco
104 N Bolingbrook Dr, Bolingbrook
|Taco Carnitas
|$2.00
|Taco Mexican Potato
|$3.29
|Taco Birria (goat)
|$3.29
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Chicago Ribs & Jerk
358 N Schmidt, Bolingbrook
|Walking Taco
|$2.99
Your choice of Doritos or Cheetos flaming hots served with nacho cheese, beef, sour cream, and/or peppers
|jerk chicken tacos (2)
|$12.99
slow cooked/ smoked chicken with jerk seasoning/sauce served with our signature jerk sauce hot or mild on a flour tortilla! 2 tacos w/ fries! May chose toppings!