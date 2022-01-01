Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Bolingbrook

Bolingbrook restaurants
Bolingbrook restaurants that serve tacos

Perla Negra Mariscos

235 S Bolingbrook Dr., Bolingbrook

Avg 4.2 (691 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tacos (Steak) (3)$12.99
Fish Tacos (3)$12.99
Tilapia fish tacos on corn tortilla topped with pico de gallo.
Tacos De Pulpo Zarandeado (3)$12.00
El Burrito Loco

104 N Bolingbrook Dr, Bolingbrook

Avg 4.4 (5089 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Carnitas$2.00
Taco Mexican Potato$3.29
Taco Birria (goat)$3.29
Chicago Ribs & Jerk

358 N Schmidt, Bolingbrook

Avg 3.8 (31 reviews)
Takeout
Walking Taco$2.99
Your choice of Doritos or Cheetos flaming hots served with nacho cheese, beef, sour cream, and/or peppers
jerk chicken tacos (2)$12.99
slow cooked/ smoked chicken with jerk seasoning/sauce served with our signature jerk sauce hot or mild on a flour tortilla! 2 tacos w/ fries! May chose toppings!
