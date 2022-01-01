Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Bolingbrook

Go
Bolingbrook restaurants
Toast

Bolingbrook restaurants that serve waffles

Honey-Jam Cafe image

 

Honey-Jam Cafe

120 E Boughton Road, Bolingbrook

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken N' Waffle$16.49
Our famous Honey-Jam waffle topped with crispy fried chicken
and two slices of bacon. Served with a side of chipotle syrup.
Honey-Jam Waffle$11.49
Golden and crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside.
Add fresh strawberries, blueberries, blackberries or strawberry or
blueberry compote. 2.79 | Gluten Free 2
Waffle Combo$16.09
Waffle, two eggs any style, two slices of bacon, ham or two
sausage patties.
More about Honey-Jam Cafe
Item pic

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Chicago Ribs & Jerk

358 N Schmidt, Bolingbrook

Avg 3.8 (31 reviews)
Takeout
chicken (4) & waffles$14.25
4 chicken wings breaded in special flavoring, served to you hot out of the fryer.
served with Belgium waffle and choice of toppings!
More about Chicago Ribs & Jerk

Browse other tasty dishes in Bolingbrook

Tacos

Nachos

Huevos Rancheros

Steak Tacos

Pizza Puff

Stuffed Pizza

Chicken Sandwiches

French Fries

Map

More near Bolingbrook to explore

Naperville

Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Downers Grove

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Westmont

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lemont

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Lisle

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Homer Glen

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Woodridge

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1310 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1577 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston