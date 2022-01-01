Waffles in Bolingbrook
Bolingbrook restaurants that serve waffles
More about Honey-Jam Cafe
Honey-Jam Cafe
120 E Boughton Road, Bolingbrook
|Chicken N' Waffle
|$16.49
Our famous Honey-Jam waffle topped with crispy fried chicken
and two slices of bacon. Served with a side of chipotle syrup.
|Honey-Jam Waffle
|$11.49
Golden and crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside.
Add fresh strawberries, blueberries, blackberries or strawberry or
blueberry compote. 2.79 | Gluten Free 2
|Waffle Combo
|$16.09
Waffle, two eggs any style, two slices of bacon, ham or two
sausage patties.