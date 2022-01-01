Bolivar Restaurant Bar

Go
Popular Items

Trio de Empanadas$12.00
Trio crispy fried corn dough filled with your choice of pulled beef or chicken or cheese
Picada x 2$20.00
Make your own platter. Choose two items
Lulo (Colombian Sweet / Sour Kiwi)$6.00
Colombiana (Can)$4.00
Yuca Fritas$9.00
Picada x 6$58.00
Make your own platter. Choose two items
Yerbatera$12.00
Mixed green, shredded white cheese, cherry tomatoes, cilantro, crusty achiras, raspberry-balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Add: Colombian sausage, grilled steak strips, grilled chicken strips, grilled shrimps
Mojarra Cartagenera$39.00
Whole crispy deep fried tender "mojarra" fish (center bone) homemade "titote" coconut rice and crispy green plantain
6 Ceviche "Shots"$19.00
Three classic peruvian ceviche samples and three Bolivar's signature sauces ceviche samples
Lomo Saltado$27.00
Marinated beef strips stir with onions-tomatoes-parsley-fries soy sauce mixture, with white rice
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Live Music
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

841 Washington Avenue

Miami Beach FL

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
