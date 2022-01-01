Go
Toast

Bollywood Bistro - Great Falls

Come in and enjoy!

9853 Georgetown Pike

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Tikka Masala$17.95
Garlic Naan$3.50
Palak Paneer$13.95
Lamb Vindaloo$17.95
See full menu

Location

9853 Georgetown Pike

Great Falls VA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pio Pio Peruvian Cuisine

No reviews yet

Voted 2018 "Best Peruvian Restaurant in DMV"

Village Grill

No reviews yet

In addition to dine in, carry out, and delivery consider we offer catering. Call us for your next catering event.

Our Mom Eugenia

No reviews yet

Authentic Greek comfort food in the heart of Great Falls, Virginia!

BRX Oven

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston