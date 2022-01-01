Bollywood Bistro - Great Falls
Come in and enjoy!
9853 Georgetown Pike
Popular Items
Location
9853 Georgetown Pike
Great Falls VA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Pio Pio Peruvian Cuisine
Voted 2018 "Best Peruvian Restaurant in DMV"
Village Grill
In addition to dine in, carry out, and delivery consider we offer catering. Call us for your next catering event.
Our Mom Eugenia
Authentic Greek comfort food in the heart of Great Falls, Virginia!
BRX Oven
Come on in and enjoy!