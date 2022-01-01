Go
Boloco

284 Congress Street

Popular Items

Modern Mexican Burrito$8.25
Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Magic Loco Sauce, Cilantro
Chips$2.00
Buffalo Burrito$8.25
Buffalo Sauce, Celery, Chunk Blue Cheese Dressing
Calabacitas$4.00
Calabacitas, Cotija Cheese, Spicy Seed Mix, and Cilantro.
Teriyaki OG Burrito$8.25
Roasted Broccoli, Roasted Carrots, Caramelized Onions, Teriyaki Sauce, Brown Rice
The Summer Bowl$10.50
Boloco Rice, Black Beans, Mango Salsa Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese.
Goloco Bowl (Create Your Own)$10.50
Customize it with all the fixings and a protein.
Buffalo Bowl$10.50
Buffalo Sauce, Celery, Chunk Blue Cheese Dressing. Served with Boloco Rice and with or without our House Calabacitas.
Chips and Salsa$2.50
Classic Mexican Burrito$8.25
Boloco Rice, Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Cilantro (Modern Mexican minus the Magic Loco Sauce)

Location

Boston MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
