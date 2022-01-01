Go
Boloco - Lynnfield

425 Market St

Popular Items

Modern Mexican Burrito$8.25
Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Magic Loco Sauce, Cilantro
Calabacitas$4.00
Calabacitas, Cotija Cheese, Spicy Seed Mix, and Cilantro.
Goloco Quesadilla$8.75
Customize it with all the fixings and a protein.
Vit Water - XXX$3.00
Classic Mexican Burrito$8.25
Boloco Rice, Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Cilantro (Modern Mexican minus the Magic Loco Sauce)
Chips and Guac$3.50
Chips$2.00
Goloco Burrito$8.25
Customize it with all the fixings and a protein.
Diet Coke$2.50
Coca Cola$2.50
Location

425 Market St

Lynnfield MA

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
