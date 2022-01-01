Go
Toast

Boloco

Come in and enjoy!

35 South Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fajita Loco Bowl$8.75
Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Pico de Gallo, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Queso Sauce, Tomatillo Salsa. Served with Boloco Rice and with or without our House Calabacitas.
The Summer Burrito$8.25
Boloco Rice, Black Beans, Mango Salsa Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese.
Modern Mexican Burrito$8.25
Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Magic Loco Sauce, Cilantro
Fajita Loco Quesadilla$8.75
Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Pico de Gallo, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Queso Sauce, Tomatillo Salsa
Spindrift - Grapefruit$3.00
Classic Mexican Burrito$8.25
Boloco Rice, Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Cilantro (Modern Mexican minus the Magic Loco Sauce)
Elote (Street Corn) Burrito$8.25
House Roasted Corn Salsa, Tortilla Chips, Fresh Cilantro, Chipotle Aioli, Cotija Cheese
Goloco Quesadilla$8.75
Customize it with all the fixings and a protein.
Teriyaki OG Burrito$8.25
Roasted Broccoli, Roasted Carrots, Caramelized Onions, Teriyaki Sauce, Brown Rice
Honest - Half and Half$3.00
See full menu

Location

35 South Main St

Hanover NH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

My Brigadeiro

No reviews yet

My Brigadeiro is an authentic Brazilian bakery, with a European and American flair. We offer Brigadeiros, pastries, cakes, savories & beyond. Come in and enjoy!

Molly's Restaurant

No reviews yet

At Molly's, guests enjoy freshly baked bread with honey butter, wonderful finger foods and appetizers, wood-fired thin-crust pizzas, fresh seasonal salads, our favorite entrees, pasta dishes, delicious burgers, sandwiches, and homemade desserts. Molly's is open for lunch and dinner seven days a week.

Murphy's on the Green

No reviews yet

THE TOP RATED FULL SERVICE RESTAURANT ON TRIP ADVISOR IN THE HANOVER AREA!
Murphy’s on the Green – Exceptional Food in Hanover, New Hampshire

Impasto Italian Eatery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston