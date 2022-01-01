Boloco
Come in and enjoy!
35 South Main St
Popular Items
Location
35 South Main St
Hanover NH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
My Brigadeiro
My Brigadeiro is an authentic Brazilian bakery, with a European and American flair. We offer Brigadeiros, pastries, cakes, savories & beyond. Come in and enjoy!
Molly's Restaurant
At Molly's, guests enjoy freshly baked bread with honey butter, wonderful finger foods and appetizers, wood-fired thin-crust pizzas, fresh seasonal salads, our favorite entrees, pasta dishes, delicious burgers, sandwiches, and homemade desserts. Molly's is open for lunch and dinner seven days a week.
Murphy's on the Green
THE TOP RATED FULL SERVICE RESTAURANT ON TRIP ADVISOR IN THE HANOVER AREA!
Murphy’s on the Green – Exceptional Food in Hanover, New Hampshire
Impasto Italian Eatery
Come in and enjoy!